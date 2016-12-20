Aruba News

 
 

Aruba's Annual Soul Beach Music Festival Announces Headliners

Published on: Dec 20, 2016

Category: Events

croppeddownload.jpgThis Year marks the 17th Annual Soul Beach Music Festival in Aruba and by the looks of it, it will be one of the most incredible SBMF's to date!  Get ready to 'say yeah!' and sway the night away in the warm breeze to multi-award winner and worldwide phenomenon, Usher and prolific Grammy award-winning icons, The Roots.  

Kukoo Kunuku Celebrates 20 Years of Fun and Friends!

Published on: Dec 19, 2016

Category: General

DSC_0100.JPGKukoo Kunuku turns 20 years old this month and like fine wine they only seem to get better with time!  With nothing but excellent reviews and good times Kukoo Kunuku has surely made a name for themselves on the island.  Many tourists and locals have experienced one of the famous Kukoo tours and always end up coming back for more.

Fofoti Tours & Transfers Expands Fleet with Two New Luxury Motor Coaches

Published on: Dec 16, 2016

Category: General

New bus 6.jpgFofoti Tours & Transfers proudly announces the acquisition of two new buses joining their fleet. These motor coaches have state of the art technology and include leather seats, adjustable backrests, seat belts, screens connected to a dvd system, LED lighting and large luggage compartments and overhead bins. The large side windows and curved windshield offer a beautiful panoramic view perfect for island tours. 

Aruba Downtown Walking Tours Already Receiving Great Reviews!

Published on: Dec 16, 2016

Category: General

Cell.jpgIt has been just under two months and Aruba Downtown Walking Tours has already seen a plethora of guests. Exploring more than 30 amazing sites in downtown Oranjestad, Aruba Walking Tours has become a big hit!  With immersive storytelling, cultural elements, local traditions, visits to museums and the opportunity to see and taste different local bites this activity is a must to take part in.

Team Members Celebrate the Season with a Masquerade Ball at the Hilton Aruba Resort & Casino

Published on: Dec 14, 2016

Category: Accommodations

masquerade_ball_hilton_6.jpg

Team members of the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino were recently invited to an elegant year-end Masquerade Ball. This extravagant event was well earned by Hilton Aruba employees due to all of their hard work and dedication for the year of 2016.  Taking place in the Grand Caribbean Ballroom made for a beautiful setting for all to enjoy.

Aruba Marriott Resort Appoints New Executive Culinary Team Members

Published on: Dec 14, 2016

Category: Accommodations

Teddy Bouroncle, Romeo Penacino, Ever de Pena (3).JPGAruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino proudly announces the recent promotions of two leading members of their culinary team. Teddy Bouroncle, former Complex Executive Chef has been promoted to Director of Food & Beverage Operations for the property. Romeo Penacino has risen from Complex Executive Sous Chef to the formidable role of Complex Executive Chef.  In addition to these well earned promotions, the resort has selected Aruba-born Ever de Peña as Complex Executive Sous Chef.

EL Tours Aruba launches NEW Website and Island Tours

Published on: Dec 08, 2016

Category: General

Casibari Rock Formation 1.jpgEL Tours invites you to explore its NEW website and Aruba Island tours. The new website has been designed to provide the ultimate user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality throughout, allowing customers to access detailed product information and options to share information across all major social networking sites. 

Boardwalk Hotel Offers a Last Minute December Special

Published on: Dec 08, 2016

Category: Accommodations Specials

hammocklounging.jpgIn need of a last minute escape this holiday season?  Recently nominated for Caribbean Journal’s list of Best Boutique Hotels in the Caribbean and named "Hidden Gem Hotel in Aruba" by USA Today, Boardwalk Small Hotel announces their latest December special just in the nick of time! Look no further, your tropical oasis awaits you.

Divi & Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusives Offers Wedding & Honeymoon Package

Published on: Dec 05, 2016

Category: Accommodations

pg-wedding-009.jpgWeddings and honeymoons are important milestones in a couple's life, and with this in mind, The Divi & Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusives are offering an array of packages that will create a once in a lifetime destination wedding and honeymoon.  Brides and grooms-to-be that dream of a fairy-tale wedding with a backdrop of the Caribbean Sea or picture perfect sunset, or spending their honeymoon relaxing on the pristine white sands of Divi Aruba's beach, can now make their dreams a reality!

Boardwalk Nominated Best Boutique Hotel in The Caribbean!

Published on: Dec 02, 2016

Category: Accommodations

Boardwalk - Small Hotel Aruba - Pool.jpgBoardwalk Small Hotel is nominated for Caribbean Journal’s list of Best Boutique Hotels in the Caribbean as Aruba’s ONLY listed property, a great honor.  This truly shows that the greatest luxury often comes in small packages. Caribbean Journal selected its favorite small hotels in the Caribbean and Boardwalk Small Hotel is Aruba’s proud representative on the list.

