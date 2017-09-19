The Divi & Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusives are helping to reduce plastic pollution, and are continuing to build a sustainable environment with their latest 'no straw' movement. All of the restaurants and bars on both properties will have the same beverage menus, only all drinks will be served without straws.

"In our efforts to make a positive impact on our planet, our 'go green' mission is to promote environmental awareness throughout our properties and also with our employees," commented Alex Nieuwmeyer, Managing Director of Divi Resorts Aruba. "Plastic constitutes 90% of all trash floating in our oceans, and straws are in the top 10 of all items picked up during trash cleanups. This is one of the main reasons we have eliminated the use of plastic straws and other paper and plastic goods throughout the properties. When you're staying with us, you can rest assure that we're doing everything we can to create an environmentally-responsible experience."

The Divi & Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusives continue to stand out as premier resorts as its received Silver certification from EarthCheck, the world's leading certifier of sustainable travel and tourism operators, for four consecutive years; and were recipients of the Travelife Gold award. In addition to removing straws, Divi & Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusives promote over five different environmentally conscious initiatives throughout the hotel system. These practices include an energy management program, water conservation program, staff awareness, the control of hazardous substances, social and cultural development and waste management.

View more information on Divi & Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusives or discover more information on the resorts' green programs by visiting www.diviaruba.com/going-green.htm.

Palm Grill at Tamarijn All Inclusive



Bar at Divi All Inclusive