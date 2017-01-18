Help expose one of Aruba’s most beautiful and often unknown attributes, Ariokok National Park! USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards has asked a panel of Caribbean travel experts to nominate their favorite attractions in the Caribbean region. Arikok National Park made the list! Now it is up to you to vote and help bring light to our diverse, beautiful island!

For many, one of the first things that comes to mind when the Caribbean is mentioned are the pristine, white sand beaches and warm…clear, turquoise waters. However there is MUCH more to the Caribbean than beautiful beaches.

Aruba’s National Park, Arikok covers 20% of the island and is quite a site to see with endless hills covered in cacti, vegetation, rock formations and wildlife. Dramatic blue waters await as you approach the beautiful, rugged coastline. There is much to discover such as hidden caves, natural pools, sand dunes, hiking trails, beaches and other beautiful hideaways that take an adventure to find. So for those of you who haven’t yet, come on, get up from your lounge chair, the beach will still be there tomorrow and go discover the wild side of the Aruba!

USA Today 10 Best has also nominated the Antilla Wreck for 'Best Caribbean Dive Site', Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort for 'Best Caribbean Resort', Tierra del Sol for 'Best Caribbean Golf Course', Arashi Beach for 'Best Caribbean Beach' and last but not least, Wilhelmina for 'Best Restaurant in the Caribbean'.

