Photos Courtesy of Flip Flop Festival

Flip Flop Festival is one of the biggest music festivals in Aruba. This event brings around thousands of people annually and this year it seems it will only get better. Aruba's much anticipated 2017 festival has finally released its dates and leading performers!

The festival will take place on one of the most beautiful beaches in Aruba, Eagle Beach from March 31st - April 2nd. The main event will take place on Saturday, April 1st starting at 5:00 pm and not ending until 2:00 am. Allowing you to party on the beach all night long! This year in addition to the main event their will be an opening event the evening prior at E Motions Nightclub and a closing event the following day at Renaissance Resort's pool deck.

Are you ready for the main attraction? On April 1st, Konshens, one of Dancehall's Biggest Artists will be taking the stage! Making for one of Flip Flop's hottest festivals yet. He has taken the Urban Dancehall world by storm with tracks such as "Bruk Off Yuh Back", "Policeman", " Winner", "Stop Sign","Gal A Bubble", and "Girl Dem Sugar". Konshens has featured with many artists such as Eva Simons, Chainsmokers, Beenie Man and many others.

Joining Konshens, known as the royal family of Reggae, Morgan Heritage! They are one of the most well known reggae groups in the world. In 2016, Morgan Heritage won the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album. Their many hits include "Don't Haffi Dread", "Down By The River" and "How Come?".

In addition to the main artists there will also be a selection of DJs performing throughout the festival providing non-stop music to your ears!

Super Early Bird Tickets are currently on sale for AFL. 25.00 however they are limited and going fast! General ticket grants entry to the main event only. VIP Weekend Pass Tickets will be on sale soon! Tickets are available at Citgo Palm Beach, Boulevard, Santa Cruz and Essoville.

View more information on Flip Flop Festival 2017.