It has been just under two months and Aruba Downtown Walking Tours has already seen a plethora of guests. Exploring more than 30 amazing sites in downtown Oranjestad, Aruba Walking Tours has become a big hit! With immersive storytelling, cultural elements, local traditions, visits to museums and the opportunity to see and taste different local bites this activity is a must to take part in.

Here are some of the reviews:

Barbara: “Wonderful tour even in the rain! Our local expert was very knowledgeable and a lot of fun. He provided a lot of historical information and current tips about the island. Highly recommend this tour”.

Karen: “What a wonderful time today. Would highly recommend this trip to anyone. Beautiful way to learn about such a wonderful island.”

Aruba Downtown Walking Tour is available Monday through Saturday at 9 am starting at the Cosecha Building situated next to Yemanja Restaurant / Renaissance Hotel and has a duration of 2.5 hrs. The experience includes:

Complimentary pick up (high and low rise hotels/vacation resorts), local expert (guide to share local history and information at each stop), more than 30 amazing sites, entrance to 2 museums, 1 bottle of water, 2 different local bites, $7 Aruba Aloe gift card, free WiFi throughout the entire tour, some surprises along the way and plenty fun!

Aruba has a rich history, which is concentrated mainly in the central part of Aruba’s downtown. With buildings dating back to the 1700’s there are many interesting stories to tell, which the local expert who will guide the groups through the city shares.

After each tour the visitors can freely enjoy the city on their own by having lunch, shopping, going to the casino or revisiting the museums.

For detailed information please visit Aruba Downtown Walking Tours or call Tel. + 297 592-5069