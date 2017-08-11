Courtesy of PR Newswire, read full article here.

As the sun set on the romantic island of Aruba, Tuesday, Aug. 8, hundreds of lovebirds gathered on the world-famous Eagle Beach to simultaneously renew their I Do's. The chic evening attracted 160+ couples and guests from around the globe – eager to participate in the Caribbean's largest vow renewal ceremony.

"Aruba is a culturally-rich destination, beloved as one of the world's top beach destinations for weddings and honeymoons," said Ronella Tjin Asjoe-Croes, CEO of Aruba Tourism Authority (ATA). "It felt truly special to showcase our island's defining qualities during this unprecedented ceremony – while sharing Aruba's love and happiness with loyal and first-time visitors alike."

Among the 320+ participants were travel influencers and celebrity couples – including Tamra and Eddie Judge, famously known from Bravo TV's "The Real Housewives of Orange County."

"Aruba is simply beautiful. It meant everything for Eddie and I to be able to 'renew our I Do's' in such a picturesque setting, in the company of our family," said Tamra Judge. "Cheers to a lifetime of love and adventure, from the One happy island!"

The event's romantic décor and chic ambiance were inspired by real on-island weddings, and featured elegant white linen with pops of vibrant Caribbean colors. Couples relished in the opportunity to celebrate their love on the world's No. 3 beach – while enjoying champagne, hors d'oeuvres, local music and Carnival-like festivities.

Aruba's complimentary vow renewal ceremony occurred Tuesday, Aug. 8, from 5:30-7:30 pm on Eagle Beach.

