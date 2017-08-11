 
 

Get all the latest Aruba news in the Visit Aruba app for iOS and Android.

Aruba Hosts Caribbean's Largest Vow Renewal

Courtesy of PR Newswire, read full article here.

As the sun set on the romantic island of Aruba, Tuesday, Aug. 8, hundreds of lovebirds gathered on the world-famous Eagle Beach to simultaneously renew their I Do's. The chic evening attracted 160+ couples and guests from around the globe – eager to participate in the Caribbean's largest vow renewal ceremony.

"Aruba is a culturally-rich destination, beloved as one of the world's top beach destinations for weddings and honeymoons," said Ronella Tjin Asjoe-Croes, CEO of Aruba Tourism Authority (ATA). "It felt truly special to showcase our island's defining qualities during this unprecedented ceremony – while sharing Aruba's love and happiness with loyal and first-time visitors alike."

Among the 320+ participants were travel influencers and celebrity couples – including Tamra and Eddie Judge, famously known from Bravo TV's "The Real Housewives of Orange County."

"Aruba is simply beautiful. It meant everything for Eddie and I to be able to 'renew our I Do's' in such a picturesque setting, in the company of our family," said Tamra Judge. "Cheers to a lifetime of love and adventure, from the One happy island!" 

The event's romantic décor and chic ambiance were inspired by real on-island weddings, and featured elegant white linen with pops of vibrant Caribbean colors. Couples relished in the opportunity to celebrate their love on the world's No. 3 beach – while enjoying champagne, hors d'oeuvres, local music and Carnival-like festivities.

Aruba's complimentary vow renewal ceremony occurred Tuesday, Aug. 8, from 5:30-7:30 pm on Eagle Beach.

Considering Aruba as your wedding or honeymoon destination? View more information on celebrating your romance in Aruba!

Aruba_vow_renewal.jpg

Read more news

Bookmark and Share
 
 
 
 
 