Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino is pleased to introduce the recent addition of the island’s largest Starbucks, a Gelato & Co. Cremeria Italiana, plus enhancements to its Great Room and Lobby Bar as well as a complete renovation of the two-story fitness center.

Replacing Aruba Marriott’s Lobby Café is a brand new Starbucks, which is now the largest Starbucks location in Aruba. The Starbucks has a modern, open design with rustic wooden panels, brass accents, as well as the first “Wall of Chill” in the Caribbean, a grab-and-go refrigerated section built into the wall. In addition, the Starbucks features an over sized, unique siren mermaid painting by Colombian artist, Natalia Perez Penagos, which depicts a mermaid swimming towards the counter to catch an aroma of coffee. Holding true to its dedication to environmental initiatives throughout the property, Aruba Marriott uses energy-efficient machines in its Starbucks store.

Steps away from the new Starbucks, guests can enjoy cocktails or light bites at the Lobby Bar, which has been reinvented with a new bar and seating as well as an extension to Ketsu, the resort’s sushi bar. The lobby’s Great Room was refreshed with a beach-chic look and feel thanks to new light fixtures and coastal-inspired furniture and décor. Additionally, new carpeting was added to the resort’s guest rooms, corridors, and atrium to further embrace the resort’s new coastal design.

“We’re continually seeking new ways to keep hotel spaces current and comfortable in order to enhance the guest experience. The lobby and Starbucks are the first spaces guests see when they walk into the hotel and it’s important for us to welcome them into an inviting atmosphere right away,” said Tom Calame, General Manager.

Also recently added to the resort's main lobby, Gelato & Co. Cremeria Italiana, famously known for its natural ingredients and great taste. Gelato and Co. Cremeria Italiana at the Aruba Marriott is the fifth location in the Caribbean to open its doors after Grand Cayman, San Juan and Panama. The gelato is prepared daily using the finest ingredients, without using any preservatives or food colorings ensuring its pure taste and flavor.

Gelato lovers have over 15 different flavors to choose from, such as fan favorites like Pistachio and Chocolate. Gelato and Co., also boasts on having a variety of tasty toppings to choose from, such as roasted hazelnuts, cookies and Nutella sauce. For those looking for a healthier option, the fruit sorbets are a sure bet, made using fresh fruits. Those with a larger sweet tooth must try the Gelato popsicle, which is dipped in white or milk chocolate and covered with toppings for an extra delicious dessert. It is open daily from 10 AM to midnight so make sure to come try one of the many delicious gelato flavors offered!

Lastly, the two-level fitness center received a total overhaul, unveiling an enlarged second floor, a modern design with new vibrant design details and carpeting, as well as upgrades to the restrooms’ sinks, tiling, and lighting. Expanding nearly 1,000 square feet, the second floor now provides stunning views overlooking the adults-only pool, beach, and ocean. With all these exciting changes continued success is surely in store for Aruba Marriott Resort!

For more information view Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino or call 1.800.228.9290.



