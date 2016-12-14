Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino proudly announces the recent promotions of two leading members of their culinary team. Teddy Bouroncle, former Complex Executive Chef has been promoted to Director of Food & Beverage Operations for the property. Romeo Penacino has risen from Complex Executive Sous Chef to the formidable role of Complex Executive Chef. In addition to these well earned promotions, the resort has selected Aruba-born Ever de Peña as Complex Executive Sous Chef.

A Peruvian native with nearly 15 years of culinary experience, Bouroncle came to Aruba Marriott Resort by way of the JW Marriott in Cusco, Peru in 2014 and has cooked all over the world from Singapore and Spain to Columbia and the United States. In his new position as Director of F&B Operations, Bouroncle will be assisting Joerg Delin, Complex Director of F&B in overseeing all the food and beverage outlets at the resort and ensuring culinary operations meet and exceed guests’ needs and expectations. In addition Bouroncle will focus on increasing revenue and the financial performance of the resort while also supervising a team of Marriott’s restaurant employees and maximizing guest satisfaction.

Chef Penacino also brings valuable food and beverage experience and an international flair to Aruba Marriott’s culinary program. His career started off as a Line Cook at the Hotel Melia in Argentina in 2000. Having worked his way up the hotel food chain in Argentina and then the Cayman Islands, Chef Penacino served as Restaurant Supervisor and Restaurant Chef at Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort for five years before joining Aruba Marriott in April of 2013 as Executive Sous Chef. In his new role as Complex Executive Chef, he will continue to oversee all kitchen areas across the complex while improving guest and associate satisfaction and maximizing financial performance for the complex, as well as maintaining the highest standard of culinary excellence.

Chef Ever de Peña brings plenty of merited culinary awards and an impressive knowledge of restaurant operations and international cuisine to the resort. Chef de Peña began his career in 2005 at the Renaissance Hotel in Aruba where he worked his way up from student apprentice to Junior Sous Chef and was most recently Executive Chef at the Manchebo Beach Resort & Spa in Aruba. At Aruba Marriott, Chef de Pena will supervise all kitchen areas to ensure consistent high-quality product while guiding and developing the culinary team.

The strong leadership and culinary talent exhibited by Chef Bouroncle and Chef Penacino, who were instrumental in the repositioning of Aruba Marriott’s restaurants, Atardi and La Vista, now combined with the knowledgeable local perspective of Chef de Peña, will continue to raise the bar for food and beverage experiences at Aruba Marriott.

