The Aruba Marriot Resort has recently been recognized by Family Vacation Critic, TripAdvisor’s family travel site, as one of the best hotels for families in 2017!

According to Family Vacation Critic, every hotel recognized by Family Vacation Critic has been hand-selected as appropriate for families. Each hotel profile on the site highlights amenities of particular interest to families – from baby equipment to complimentary Wi-Fi – and lists can be filtered by age to find the best hotel for every age group. More than 750 hotels were named as 2017 Family Vacation Critic Favorites, representing the top six percent of hotels on the site.

Family Vacation Critic® is a comprehensive online travel resource for families that offers reviews of family hotels, resort and destinations. The site features vacation ideas, family travel tips and an online forum for family travelers. Family Vacation Critic is published by The Independent Traveler, Inc., a subsidiary of TripAdvisor, Inc.

The Aruba Marriott Resort is very pleased have received this recognition as it showcases how well the resort meets the needs of all ages.

