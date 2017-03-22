Courtesy of Aruba Tourism Authority

United Nations sanctioned International Day of Happiness and the "One happy island" of Aruba announced a brand partnership with a mutual, long-term goal of inspiring acts of happiness worldwide. Aruba is the first nation to formally partner with the organization, which is on track to become an inter-governmental agency after five years of dedicating March 20 as the global day of happiness. It is evident that Aruba continues to live up to its internationally known slogan, "One happy island"!

"This partnership is a natural extension of Aruba's brand, as happiness is more than a trendy tagline – it's part of our island's DNA," said Ronella Tjin Asjoe-Croes, CEO of Aruba Tourism Authority (ATA). "As the No. 2 most tourism-reliant nation in the world, Aruba greatly values the happiness of our local people. They are the heart and soul of Aruba, and create happiness for others, both in the moment and in lasting ways, through a quality tourism experience that has defined our destination."

Not only "One happy island," Aruba is also the happiest island in the world, relative to size – according to a five-year happiness index study conducted in partnership between ATA and Rosen College of Hospitality Management at the University of Central Florida. Results indicate 78 percent of Aruban population is happy, while 76 percent express longer-term satisfaction with life.

"Aruba beautifully embodies IDOH's mission to perpetuate happiness as a fundamental human right and goal," said Jayme Illien, founder and executive chairman of IDOH, an international NGO. "We believe a nation's success should be defined beyond GDP, and appreciate Aruba's commitment to evaluating the island's prosperity not only by its tangible benefits, but also by intangible benefits including local happiness."

Aruba and IDOH plan to grow together as partners, collaborating on year-round happiness-driven initiatives and facilitating opportunities for other organizations and nations to join this global effort.

"Aruba is the first and only Caribbean island to ever measure its own happiness index, and it is our distinct honor to now be the first nation to formally pursue happiness in partnership with the United Nations sanctioned International Day of Happiness," said Tjin Asjoe-Croes. "Aruba is known to make grand gestures of happiness, and will do so again this year – but in the meantime, it's the small, everyday acts of happiness we hope to inspire."

This year marks the fifth annual International Day of Happiness, ATA ambassadors are visiting elderly homes worldwide, sharing authentic Aruban gifts, storytelling, music, art and ultimately – happiness.

To find out more about the "One Happy Island" of Aruba visit our website visitaruba.com.