Courtesy of Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino

After rave reviews and packed crowds, rated number one on TripAdvisor, and is also in USA Today's "Ten Best", Aruba Ray's Comedy Club returns to the Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino in the high rise area for one month, from February 16th to March 16th. A selection of America's top comedians will be performing, don't miss out on all the laughter and entertainment!

The shows feature some of the finest comedians from the States, from all of the major television shows. The shows will take place every night (except February 21st, March 1st, and March 8th). Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.ArubaComedy.com.

The shows will start at 8:30pm. Doors will open at 8:00pm. Seating is first come first serve.

The Comedy Show comes with a lot of perks: each Comedy Ticket gives each audience member FREE Slot Cash or Match Play for the Stellaris Casino at the Marriott. There is no drink minimum, but drinks are available for purchase. Plus, audience members can purchase an optional four hour open bar for only $20; an incredible deal!

All performers have appeared in major films, as well as on dozens of TV programs ranging from The Tonight Show to the Late Show with David Letterman and Saturday Night Live.

View more details on the show or for more information call the Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino at +297-520-6225 or +297-749-4363