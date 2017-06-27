After rave reviews and packed crowds, some of the finest comedians from the States return to Aruba to perform at the Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino in the high rise area for one month. Buy your ticket today, trust us this is a show you do not want to miss!

This live stand up comedy show features a selection of America's top comedians. Rated #1 on TripAdvisor, the show has just received a Certificate of Excellence. Also, named as one of USA Today’s “10 Best”!

For each show there are 3 comedians performing. All performers have appeared in major films, as well as on dozens of TV programs ranging from The Tonight Show, The Late Show, Letterman Show, Conan O'Brien, Last Comic Standing, Comedy Central, HBO and more!

The shows start at 8:30pm and doors will open at 8:00pm. The Comedy Show comes with a lot of perks: Each ticket gives each audience member a FREE Slot Cash or Match Play in the Stellaris Casino at the Marriott. There is no drink minimum and there is an optional four hour premium open bar for only $20; an incredible deal! Note there are no Shows on June 29 and July 4, 10, 19 & 25.

Among some of the impressive comedians performing are:

Tony Woods, one of the most respected comedians in America, an inspiration to fellow comedians Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock, Tony has performed all over the world, been on many TV shows, and performed at Radio City Music Hall in NYC!

Ray Ellin, a host of the TV shows:The Movie Loft, Late Net, Brain Fuel, New York Now, and a new TV show coming out called This Week at the Cellar.

Pete Lee, who has appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last month and was on NBC’s Last Comic Standing.

Gregg Rogell, who tours around the world performing in arenas with Russell Peters, he used to be on the hit TV show The Nanny and has been on the Tonight Show, Conan, and the hit TV show Louie

Veronica Mosey, who has appeared on the Tonight Show, HBO, VH-1, Fox News, and Comedy Central!

Nimesh Patel, the writer for Chris Rock on the Oscars and the writer for the White House correspondents dinner.

Chuck Nice, a regular on NBC’s Today Show, TruTv, HGTV, and VH-1.

Joey Vega, tours with Chris Rock, Marc Anthony and is one of the stars of the film, The Latin Legends of Comedy.

View the full lineup schedule below and visit www.arubacomedy.com to purchase tickets!

For more information on the show call Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino at +297 520-6225 or +297 749-4363.