Aruba Airport Authority N.V. (AAA) was called on stage in Mauritius during the Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Service Quality Awards ceremony where large and small airports around the world compete for awards that recognize best passenger service and experience.

On a monthly basis, a survey is held among passengers leaving Aruba to determine the passengers’ satisfaction level. In particular, satisfaction in the processes that take place at the time of travel. The processes include airport access, check-in process, immigration and security processes, way finding, the retail and food and beverage facilities, airport facilities in general, the arrival process, the overall ambiance and the passengers’ general satisfaction level. No less than 34 different processes are scored by the passenger. The information is compiled on monthly and quarterly basis, and the information is then sent for the airport to analyze and make the necessary adjustments.

The ASQ Awards are presented to airports to which clients give the highest scores during the period of one year. The categories are organized to recognize the achievements of airports of varying sizes, and in the different regions. Aruba Airport has won the third place in the best regional airport with over 2 million passengers annually, which is shared with Quito Airport.

Aruba Airport has also won the top prize as the airport that has shown the most improvement in the Latin America and Caribbean Regions. In other words, the Aruba Airport excelled at being the best at improving services within the Latin American and Caribbean Regions.

“The ASQ Program offers us a valuable instrument to analyze and direct our efforts where to make improvements, and these awards give us the confirmation that we are heading in the right direction. We will continue with our objective of becoming leaders in customer service among airports. This award is not only the achievement of us as the airport and airport community, but a huge achievement for our passengers,” said Marc Figaroa, Commerce Manager for AAA who accepted the awards in Mauritius.”