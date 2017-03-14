Courtesy of Boardwalk Small Hotel

Boardwalk Small Hotel’s staff and management recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of Veronica Esperanza Castaneda Espinoza. Veronica was hired on February 28, 1997 at Boardwalk Hotel to join the Housekeeping team, right after she moved from her native country Peru to Aruba in 1996, at age 22. We applaud Veronica for all her hard work and dedication!

Over the years Veronica grew into her role and developed her skills to become a supervisor, overseeing daily duties and schedules of all housekeeping staff. Her focus has always remained the same: making sure the guests are happy, the casitas are clean and service is perfect. She enrolled in an English course to be able to better communicate with the hotel guests and she takes great pride in welcoming repeat guests that returned for the dedicated service and staff friendliness.

Future dreams for Veronica include being able to build her own house and giving her 9-year old daughter Kayla the opportunity to enroll in professional studies. Boardwalk's team is very thankful for her loyalty over the past 20 years and wishes her continued success for the future.

