Boardwalk Small Hotel Aruba is among the recipients of the 2017 Experts' Choice Award from TripExpert. The Award reflects the views of journalists and professional travel writers and is bestowed on only the best hotels around the world.

With praise from sources including Lonely Planet, Oyster and Fodor's, Boardwalk Hotel Aruba is featured on TripExpert.com as one of the best hotels in Aruba. TripExpert's unique rating approach takes into account professional reviews in travel guides, magazines, newspapers and other respected sources.

As one of the top hotels in Aruba, Boardwalk Hotel Aruba has also received TripExpert's Best of Aruba award. Boardwalk Hotel was also awarded a very honorable second place on the 2016 Readers Choice Award of Best Boutique Hotels in the Caribbean, selected by readers of Caribbean Journal.

The property consists of 14 casita’s decorated in bright tropical hues amidst lush gardens, tucked away on a historic coconut plantation. Boardwalk now offers a special beach service at a tranquil area on Aruba’s beautiful Palm Beach, just steps from the hotel. The hotel was named ‘best hidden gem in the Caribbean’ by USA Today and listed as preferred lodging in Aruba by the New York Times.

Travelers can be confident that Boardwalk is an outstanding choice for lodging in Aruba. Stay tuned for our upcoming VisitAruba Blog revealing our very own, personal experience at Boardwalk Hotel to get an inside look at this gorgeous property and overview of our stay!

View more information on Boardwalk Small Hotel Aruba or contact them now!