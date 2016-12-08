In need of a last minute escape this holiday season? Recently nominated for Caribbean Journal’s list of Best Boutique Hotels in the Caribbean and named 'Hidden Gem Hotel in Aruba" by USA Today, Boardwalk Small Hotel announces their latest December special just in the nick of time! Look no further, your tropical oasis awaits you.

Steps away from the pure white sand of Palm Beach and just down the street from restaurants and shops lies one of Aruba's smallest and most charming hotels. The property is comprised of thirteen cottages (Casitas) spaciously spread out and surrounded by palm trees and tropical gardens allowing for nothing other than privacy, intimacy and relaxation. Each Casita has spacious bedrooms and living rooms, a fully equipped kitchen and their own patio including a BBQ and hammock for lounging.

New to Boardwalk Hotel is a designated cozy beach area, just a three minute walk away, providing shade and lounge chairs, oceanfront on Palm Beach!

With close proximity to Aruba’s pristine beaches, activities and restaurants you are sure to experience the ultimate Caribbean getaway as you should! View the special details below and for more information please Contact Boardwalk Hotel.