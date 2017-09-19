The Housekeeping and Maintenance team of Boardwalk Small Hotel in Palm Beach, a total of eight staff members, received warm words of appreciation this week from hotel managers Kimberly and Stephanie Rooijakkers.

The Housekeeping Week celebrations kicked off last week Sunday with a team dinner at Benihana. Here the staff enjoyed fun cooking classes at the teppanyaki grill, followed by a delicious dinner. On Tuesday night the team headed to Sassy Screen Scrapbook for a creative painting session, resulting in colorful art pieces all participants could take home as a keep-sake.

The festive Housekeeping Week concluded with a sweet treat from Martijn Trading, who’s representative donated a huge cake for all housekeeping staff to enjoy!

