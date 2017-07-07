Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, the Caribbean’s most romantic resort, just unveiled the renovations of its oceanfront Tara wing overlooking Aruba’s famed Eagle Beach. On July 1, 2017, this popular adults-only enclave once again welcomed couples who had the pleasure of experiencing the resort's newest transformation. Renovations were made to the Tara lobby, lounge and each of its 44 beachfront suites and bungalows. The $5 million renovation averages $100,000 on each suite and bungalow – a sum many hotels budget for newly built rooms.

Softly radiating the laidback luxury that’s a signature of the Caribbean’s No. 1 Hotel for Romance (TripAdvisor), the Tara Suites and Penthouses welcome guests with a new look and feel that is contemporary and comfortable with the allure of the tropics. Bucuti & Tara guests drawn by the swaying palms, warm sun, crystalline water and ivory beach will feel the whispers of serenity indoors, as well, with the new enhancements.

The Tara Suites, Penthouse Suites and Bungalows showcase the most extensive work with sleek lines, soothing fabrics and a sophisticated color palette. Hues of tranquil whites, dreamy creams and blissful beiges are punctuated with rich brown furniture and highlighted with a pop of glowing orange. Floating nightstands, sectional sofas and calming, inviting soft goods provide the polished feel of a Bucuti vacation. Each new Tara and Bungalow Suite has a wet bar, and the Penthouse Suites feature full kitchens. Guest bathrooms are completely remodeled and to the delight of guests continue featuring vanity mirrors with built-in televisions. Area rugs and artwork capture the essence of the light, airy feel of cultured Aruba.

Commissioned neo pop paintings from internationally recognized local artist Elisa Lejuez decorate the accommodations. In 2014, Bucuti procured its Zen collection from the artist that is on display in Bucuti Wing rooms. A versatile designer, Lejuez’s latest collection for Bucuti features her signature “colorful, richly patterned canvases” as described in The New York Times.

Named by Green Globe as the World’s Most Sustainable Hotel/Resort, Bucuti has a 30-year history of using only materials that help protect the endangered environment. All materials including paint and the new high-quality furniture is LEED-approved, a sustainability standard Bucuti incorporates into its work as one of the only LEED Silver certified properties in the Caribbean. Additionally, a new air conditioning VRF system featuring the latest sustainable technology in the field was installed providing guests with the highest air quality.

The boutique resort’s management team is renowned for its round-the-clock dedication to building relationships with its guests with a keen interest in learning what they want in a vacation. Renovations to the Tara Wing suites, penthouses and bungalows is yet another nod toward giving them what they want.

“We renovate long before wear and tear begins to appear because we believe Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort’s guests deserve the best experience for choosing to spend their vacation with us,” says Ewald Biemans, owner and CEO of Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort. “The Tara Wing renovation reflects our dedication our guests and to romance, wellness and sustainability.”

