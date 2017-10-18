EAGLE BEACH, Aruba – October 17, 2017 - Condé Nast Traveler today announced the results of its 30th annual Readers’ Choice Awards with Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort recognized as one of the Top 40 Resorts in the Caribbean.

“Thank you to the distinguished travelers and readers of Condé Nast Traveler magazine for naming Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort as one of the best resorts in the region,” says Ewald Biemans, founder and CEO. “Providing excellent service to our valued guests is at the heart of what we do, and I’m once again proud of our Bucuti associates.”

More than 300,000 dedicated readers cast votes and submitted millions of ratings and tens of thousands of comments, sharing their recent travel experiences of the world’s cities, islands, hotels, resorts, cruise lines, airlines, and airports.

A repeat winner of this prestigious award, Aruba’s premier adults-only resort is one of only two to win on-island. Guests worldwide come to Bucuti for its excellent service, stunning romantic setting and its commitment to sustainability.

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are commonly known as “the best of the best of travel.” Under Editor in Chief Pilar Guzmán, the Readers’ Choice Awards are highly selective and specific to the passions that inspire today’s travelers.

The Readers’ Choice Awards are published in the November print issue of Condé Nast Traveler, on newsstands in late October 2017. The full list is online at CNTraveler.com/rca.