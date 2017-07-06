The Divi & Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusives were selected as the host venue for the New England Patriots Cheerleaders to shoot their exclusive 2018 swimsuit calendar and behind-the-scenes TV special. This is the second time in recent years that the properties were selected for the team's photo shoot, which took place from June 6 - 13, 2017, at both the Divi Aruba and the newly renovated Tamarijn Aruba, located just steps apart from each other. The resorts' picturesque white sandy beaches, beachfront restaurants, freshwater pools and newly renovated lobbies made an ideal backdrop for a variety of stunning photos.

"It was our pleasure to welcome the New England Patriots Cheerleaders back to the Divi & Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusives to shoot their next calendar and TV show around the properties," commented Alex Nieuwmeyer, Managing Director of Divi Aruba Resorts. "This project provided us with the opportunity to showcase our newest renovations at both properties, as well as highlight the variety of dining and activity choices the Divi & Tamarijn Aruba offer our guests."

Over the course of the week, the Cheerleaders participated in various activities throughout the resorts with fans. Activities ranged from beach games, football trivia, karaoke with resort guests, meet and greet and autograph sessions.

"The Patriots Cheerleaders had an absolutely amazing time at the Divi & Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusives while shooting their 2018 swimsuit calendar and behind-the-scenes TV special," commented Tracy Sormanti, Manager of the New England Patriots Cheerleaders. "The hospitality, service, scenery, food and amenities were second to none. The pools are fun, the ocean beautiful, the atmosphere a perfect balance of peaceful and exciting. Although this was a work assignment, we all felt like we were on vacation. I will definitely be booking a trip in the future, to enjoy this beautiful resort on my own. The New Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusive provided a beautiful backdrop for the Patriots Cheerleaders swimsuit calendar and we're grateful for such warm and generous hospitality."

The properties' next sweepstakes will include hosting former NFL New England Patriots Joe Andruzzi and Russ Hochstein, winners of Super Bowls XXXVI, XXXVIII and XXXIX. Don't miss the chance to enter to win the Ultimate Aruba Sports Package and a 5-night all inclusive stay for two to the new Tamarijn Aruba while Andruzzi and Hochstein are staying on property. For more information and to enter visit: http://ow.ly/pkFR30d7nIs. In addition, the Divi & Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusives will be offering discounted all inclusive rates starting as low as $150 per person, per night for travel in late August through September 2017, available with code SPORTSARUBA starting July 15, 2017.

Located just thirty minutes from the airport and five minutes from Aruba's capital city, Oranjestad, the Divi & Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusive Resorts are set on beautiful Druif Beach, with shopping arcade and the Alhambra Casino nearby. Guests staying at either the AAA 3-Diamond Divi Aruba or the adjacent, oceanfront Tamarijn Aruba have use of all facilities and services of both properties. All stays at the Divi & Tamarijn Aruba include all meals and snacks at a choice of ten dining options, unlimited beverages at eight bars, the use of four freshwater pools, a wide range of activities including non-motorized water sports, and nightly entertainment. In addition, all guests may use the well-equipped Divi Winds Sports Center, which features a 30-foot outdoor rock climbing wall on the beach. The chic pool decks at both properties have become a central gathering place for guests of both properties to relax. The resorts offer a variety of packages including those for honeymoon, vow renewal, family, golf and wedding. An onsite wedding coordinator assists with arrangements for beach weddings through Aruba Weddings For You.

View more information on Divi & Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusive Resorts.