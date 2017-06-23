EL Tours Aruba is thrilled to announce that for the 6th consecutive year they have been selected for the 2017 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence, reflecting the consistent great reviews received from customers daily!

In addition EL Tours has also achieved Viator's Top Rates Award, distinguishing them as an outstanding provider for the world's leading tours and activities booking platform. This award is only given to a select, high-performing group of service providers that consistently receive excellent ratings on Viator.

EL Tours continually strives to improve their offered services, which is reflected in a huge increase in business over the past few years as the company continues to grow.

Despite the major growth of the company, EL Tours never loses sight of their primary goal: to offer excellent personalized service to all of their customers and to ensure their visit to our beautiful island of Aruba is a memorable one.

A big thanks from EL Tours team and all of their partners!

