Fofoti Tours & Transfers proudly announces the acquisition of two new buses joining their fleet. These motor coaches have state of the art technology and include leather seats, adjustable backrests, seat belts, screens connected to a dvd system, LED lighting and large luggage compartments and overhead bins. The large side windows and curved windshield offer a beautiful panoramic view perfect for island tours. To top it off Fofoti Tours offers free WiFi on all its motor coaches making the experience more convenient than ever.

“Fofoti is known to provide luxury and reliable service to our clients. We are thrilled to be able to add a product to our portfolio that is specifically targeted to smaller groups. The demand for our services has been on the increase, and as a growing company we always listen to our clients”, said Sharlise Croes, Managing Director of Fofoti Tours & Transfers.

Fofoti Tours & Transfers is equipped with a fleet of five 51-passenger, two 30-passenger fully air conditioned luxury buses and is planned to expand its fleet in 2017. Fofoti offers tours and transportation services to small groups, large groups, weddings, locals, VIP and more.

For more information about chartering please visit Fofoti Tours & Transfers or call Tel. +297 280-3636.