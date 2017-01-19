Fofoti Tours and Transfers has recently added 10 brand new vehicles (UTV’s) to its existing fleet. Each UTV carries a maximum of two persons and will soon be equipped with free Wi-Fi, how cool is that? Clients have the option to choose from two tours to partake in, the ‘Natural Pool UTV Adventure’ or ‘Island Expedition UTV Adventure’.

The two different tours include some of Aruba’s most beautiful and sought-after landmarks. Stops include: Arikok National Park, Blackstone Beach, Natural Bridge, Natural Pool "Conchi", Bushiribana Gold Mines, Alto Vista Chapel, Arashi Beach and California Lighthouse.

UTV Adventure Tours go out daily, once in the morning and in the afternoon. Pick up and drop off at hotels or cruise ship is provided. Also provided is a bottle of water to quench your thirst, a dry snack in case you go hungry and a bandana to remember the adventure of a lifetime!

BOOK YOUR TOUR NOW or view Fofoti Tours and Transfers for more details. Also, feel free to email info@fofoti.com or call telephone number (297) 280-3636 for more information.