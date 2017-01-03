Courtesy of Taste of Belgium Restaurant

With the new year here Taste of Belgium Restaurant, located at Palm Beach Plaza Mall in Palm Beach is introducing a new experience to the vast variety of dining options in Aruba. They now offer live cooking on the restaurant's very own patio with the OFYR Grill every Friday and Saturday Evening.

More practical and stylish than a typical barbecue, OFYR’s simple, classic lines work in harmony with any setting. OFYR is a new way to cook and grill outdoors with a unique design allowing for versatile, efficient cooking. Perfect for a night of alfresco entertainment as chef Ronald Bossong transforms this elegant outdoor sculpture into a warm, welcoming hub for healthy live cooking and socializing.

While the OFYR outdoor grill has already taken its permanent residency on the Taste of Belgium patio back in October of 2016, this month Taste of Belgium is taking the grill to the next level – inviting everyone to join the romantic and entertaining atmosphere inspired by Belgian quaint markets every Friday and Saturday from 6PM – 9:30PM. Chef Ronald places anything you might desire on the grill, while he plucks the fresh herbs hanging behind him.

Have a seat and take your pick of the wide variety of dishes available, while the servers happily recommend a delicious Belgian beer or wine pairing to your meal. Come and enjoy this romantic new dining experience exclusively available at Taste of Belgium Restaurant every Friday and Saturday from 6PM till 9:30PM!

For more information visit Taste of Belgium or Make RESERVATIONS Now.