Local decision-makers in the business community were invited just recently for a breakfast presentation and resort experience, starting at the Sunset Grille and culminating with a tour of the fully renovated property, led by Bridal Specialist, Lisa Dammerman, Sr. Sales Manager Lili Polsbroek and director of Catering & Convention Services Audrey Wolff.

The invitation, on behalf of the management of the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Beach Resort & Casino, was designed to showcase the recent multi-million dollar refresh, maintaining the resort’s iconic original design, by American architect Morris Lapidus, while allowing guests to sample an array of services provided by the hotel, guaranteed to create unforgettable experiences.

Breakfast at the Sunset Grille included mini arepas topped by shredded beef, eggs Benedict, cinnamon French toast stuffed with cream cheese, hash browns, yogurt parfait with berries and granola, freshly juiced fruit smoothies, home baked croissants and just-brewed coffee.

Polsbroek and Wolff made a short presentation regarding the resort’s meeting and party venues, and took the guests on a much enjoyed tour of the meeting spaces, eforea spa and one of the lovely 357 guest rooms.

The newly renovated Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino has an entirely new look which relates to the property’s rich history and is interwoven with modern beach life-style befitting today’s sophisticated travelers. The new design respectfully nods to the resort’s original architect, who shaped much of what is now iconic hotel design. The concept for the renovation was to maintain the original vision, and augment it, highlighting Aruban's beautiful beach, its sugar white sand and signature breeze, then support the natural wonders with contemporary furniture, materials and textures.

Pictured here some snapshot of the event with the participation of the Aruba Investment Bank, Nagico Insurance, Wema NV, ASTEC NV, Marketing Plus NV, the Doit Center, Otropedagogisch Centrum, Caribbean Mercantile Bank, ProTec NV, Office System, Benjamin Security, Bon Dia Aruba, First Caribbean International Bank, Circle K Kiwanis, Croon Caribe, Napa NV, Yrausquin Aruba, Kamer van Koophandel, and the Simar Union.

