Sweethearts of all ages are invited for a special barefoot dinner, toes in sand at the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino. The perfect setting for a romantic, Valentine's Day dinner with your loved one, paired with a delicious dinner menu will make for one amazing evening!

The beachfront resort will be dedicated to lovers, on Valentine’s Day, dining at leisure under the stars with a special festive menu, prepared by the resort’s culinary team.

You are invited to watch the dramatic topical sunset, and listen to the sound of the waves as culinary surprises unfold, for a memorable, starry-eyed experience.

Valentine’s Day menu takes off with a delicate Amuse Bouche featuring Foie Gras, Sweetbread and Onion Confit, followed by a Poached Pear Salad on a bed of mixed lettuce, with ginger and honey dressing.

For the intermezzo between courses a refreshing Passion Fruit Sherbet will be served, topped with Prosecco, and for the main course a Surf & Turf pairing of Black Angus Beef Tenderloin and Caribbean Lobster Tail, will be escorted by truffle mashed potato, zucchini, coconut & vanilla butter.

Lastly, a delectable dessert, 'Textures of Strawberry' comprised of layers of meringue, cheese cake and compote, a perfect ending to the exceptional affair!

