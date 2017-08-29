The Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino recently announced a collaboration with a small local fitness company providing bootcamp sessions and personal training, in the outdoors. Classes will be available to guests at no extra charge, and will be conducted in the resort gardens, and beachfront.

The team of RJ Gym is available on resort grounds five days a week, in the early evening hours, between 6pm and 8pm, for small group trainings. The team also orchestrates a fun beach bootcamp and kickbox-cardio sessions, on Saturdays and Sundays at 9am followed by yoga class at 10am.

“It’s a great way to work out, during vacation,” says Pool & Beach Manager Marielle Smeets. The instructors are truly enthusiastic and supportive, and they make every session fresh and innovative to help keep guests in shape while at the resort.

Both Ricardo and Jordy, carry excellent credentials as fitness experts, and they expect guests to train at their own level, helping them achieve a bit more every time.

Friendly, and well-informed, they offer a wealth of information regarding wellness and nutrition which they willingly share.

Vacations at the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino just got more exciting with the addition of professional, top notch fitness classes. Guests may also visit the Fitness Center, adjacent to Eforea Spa, overlooking the Caribbean Sea, featuring cardio, strength training equipment, and free weights.

View more information on Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino and find RJ's Gym on Facebook.