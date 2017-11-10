Calling All Ceviche LOVERS!

Bring your fellow foodies to The Lobby at the Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino to indulge in Pisco cocktails & Peruvian small plates of CEVICHE.

Dine on dishes prepared by the expert hands of some of the TOP chefs of Aruba and special guest chef of Peru!

This is one event of a series where chefs (local and international) are invited to cook at the resort together with their culinary team. The series of events will not only focus on Peruvian cuisine but will also allow the Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino’s culinary team to cook with local Chefs and showcase each of their individual talents and cooking styles.

Joining the Ceviche Pop-up Event, two of the resort’s very own Chefs; Teddy Bouroncle (former Executive Chef for the Aruba Marriott, currently Director of F&B Operations, Peruvian and Aruba Iron Chef Winner) and Ever de Peña (current Executive Sous Chef and local) will be hosting the event accompanied by two guest Peruvian Chefs; Rafael Lopez-Aliaga (Executive Chef of the Ritz-Carlton Aruba) and Julio Ferrados (Executive Chef of the JW Marriott Lima).

There will be a special pisco cocktail menu in place for the affair, at $9 per cocktail and a special Peruvian small plates menu with 12 options for $12 per plate. These are all inspired by all four Chefs, and include each of their styles and techniques.

The lobby bar will be converted into a Peruvian pop-up for these 2 nights, with a live DJ providing the best beats to match the treats... mark your calendars you do not want to miss out!

View more details on the Pop-up Event here or discover more on Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino!

