Exciting news for avid Aruba travelers coming from the US, JetBlue has just launched a new non-stop route to Aruba! January 4th marks the start of daily non-stop service from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to Aruba’s Queen Beatrix International Airport. Fort Lauderdale will now join New York and Boston as the third US airport with non-stop JetBlue flights to Aruba.

The new route will be offered on a daily basis. According to JetBlue it is expected to depart Fort Lauderdale at 11:22 am and arrive in Aruba at 3:24 pm. The return flight is expected to leave Aruba at 4:20 pm and arrive in Fort Lauderdale at 6:25 pm.

"This new daily service allows Aruba to cater to our key Fort Lauderdale market, while also serving as a crucial feeder market for U.S. westerners who have shown an increased propensity to visit Aruba in recent years," said Ronella Tjin Asjoe-Croes, CEO of Aruba Tourism Authority.

Not only does this flight offer an additional fast, non-stop route to Aruba but it also allows for convenient connections for travelers coming from elsewhere in the US. Travelers from both the East and West coast are sure to benefit. Very important, it will also help Aruba’s local economy, who relies heavily on the tourism industry.