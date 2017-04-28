Last Friday, locally owned company Kok Optica celebrated the opening of their sixth store at The Cove Mall in Palm Beach, Aruba.

20 years after the opening of their first location in Downtown Wilhelminastraat, the Kok family recreated the opening celebration with them arriving in a caravan of Harley Davidson motorcycles! As onlookers and attendees were blown away with such a grand entrance by the Kok Family, they were then surprised with a wonderful performance by local dancers from The Popcorn Dancers Group who also invited the attendees to dance with them and move to the rhythm of Aruba's carnival music. Following the amazing performance by the Popcorn Dancers, Frans Kok took the stage to welcome and thank all their customers, partners and friends for their continuous support throughout the years.

Mr. Marcel and Mrs. Yolanda Kok together with their sons and daughter, Frans, Alexandra and Rudolf Kok celebrated another successful opening with the Aruban Community, their international partners and friends.

Their international partners from brands such as Chanel, Gucci, Rayban, Tom Ford, Dita Eyewear and Oliver Peoples were present to witness the grand opening.

As the night continued, Mr. Marcel, Mrs. Yolanda Kok and their grand-daughter Kyriana-Mari pressed the BIG RED button that was holding the curtains up before the big reveal of the new store. Once the curtains dropped, all the attendees and onlookers walked in to appreciate and celebrate the new store.

Kok Optica came to the eye care world in 1996 and has since been the leading providers for a great selection of the latest fashion in eyewear and technology in eyecare.

The Kok family considers this an opportunity to be closer to the community and to continue offering their great service and high quality eyewear in a warm and welcoming environment. They are also very grateful to have the honor of serving the Aruban Community and its visitors for more than 20 years with their expertise on eyewear and eyecare.

The VisitAruba team congratulates the Kok Optica Team for their new accomplishment and wishes them all the best for the future!