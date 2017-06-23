Kukoo Kunuku Aruba has done it again, receiving yet another Certificate of Excellence from TripAdvisor! Yes, those wacky, whimsical one of a kind, unique hand painted buses have received a Certificate of Excellence for 2017, thanks to all the positive reviews they’ve received from their happy customers on their TripAdvisor page.

Kukoo Kunuku is honored to have received such a great recognition from TripAdvisor and would like to thank all their loyal Kukoo fans for their continuous support. “We would like to extend our gratitude and a very big Kukoo Kunuku thank you to all our customers, old and new. Especially, our loyal repeat customers who share an evening with us every time they visit our One Happy Island. Hopi danki, go Kukoo!” shared Marcus & Cindy Wiggins owners of Kukoo Kunuku.

Only the top performing 10 percent of businesses listed on TripAdvisor receive this prestigious award. Kukoo Kunuku has received this recognition every year since the program started 7 years ago. This party bus is the perfect way for the young and the restless and the old and the reckless to spend a fun evening in paradise. Kukoo Kunuku is all about making friends and creating memories while having fun. If you are Aruba bound don’t miss the big red bus!

View more information on Kukoo Kunuku Party Bus and Kukoo Kunuku Island Tours.