La Vista restaurant located at the Aruba Marriott Resort has prepared a delicious brunch for all to enjoy this Easter Sunday with fun Easter activities for the kids!

La Vista restaurant is known for its largest brunch on the island, where there is something for everyone in the family. This Sunday, guests can sip on unlimited mimosas and a refreshing mojitos, create their own omelet, re-energize with our smoothie station and savor on our garlic spiked rib or roasted turkey at our carving station. For those with a sweet tooth, the pancake and waffle station and Easter dessert station is sure to satisfy your cravings. The fresh seafood raw bar selection is sure to delight, especially with homemade ceviche.

This year La Vista will be featuring a special Paella station and grilled to order station featuring many favorites throughout the day as well as many action stations catered to your liking. Kids will be able to partake in face painting as well as take a picture with the Easter bunny.

La Vista’s Easter Sunday Brunch is $55 per person, where kids between 6 and 12 years of age eat for half price and kids below the age of five eat for free.

During the week, locals and tourists can savor different flavor at the dinner buffet and can start their week off with a delightful carnival show and a dinner buffet with some International flare on Mondays. Tuesdays is the chance to try the homemade antipasto and Italian dinner buffet, continued by the grilled night and the mouthwatering Lobster dinner buffet every Saturday night.

For those wanting to unwind with the ideal sunset view, La Vista offers the Sunset Happy Hour outside on the terrace with 50% off refreshing drinks and special tapas menu.

The restaurant has recently also added an Italian a la carte menu lunch and dinner menu where you’ll find a little bit of Italy right here. The Aruba Marriott would like to invite everyone to come celebrate life, while savoring exquisite meals surrounded by friends and family at La Vista.

View more information on La Vista Restaurant or to make reservations, call tel. 520-6312.