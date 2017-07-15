Welcome to the perfect new attraction for you in Aruba! Sailaway Tours is one of the newest tours on the island and is a must-try for anyone looking for a unique adventure. The owner of Sailaway, originally from Norway, moved to Aruba to live out his Caribbean dream. The hospitality of the crew makes sailing with them a very unique and pleasant experience for passengers.

They offer delicious catered meals for lunch and dinnertime tours. Of course, let’s not forget to mention the most important part of all- the sailboat! Their sailboat, Lady Black, was recently renovated in 2016. It is 110ft in length is Aruba’s largest and newest wooden ship, making it a very spacious and comfortable tour for passengers. The design and details on the ship make it a more luxurious experience at sea, with a large shaded area in the back of the boat is available to have lunch and escape from the hot Aruban sun for a bit. You can even enjoy jumping off of the famous pirates rope!

Sailaway Tours offers a variety of different tours. They have something for everyone, whether you’re looking for a fun day of adventure sailing and snorkeling with the family, or something different to do for a Friday night out in Aruba. You name it, they have it! Are you a newlywed couple on your honeymoon? We have something for you, too- a romantic sunset cruise leading into dinner and dancing under the stars. Romance, family, or friendship- you can celebrate everything with Sailaway’s Sunset Tour. The spaciousness of Lady Black also makes it the perfect new venue to host private events, with options for premium or standard open bar and fabulous catering.

Whether you are looking for a fun time with family and friends or a private getaway, Sailaway Tours will accommodate to your needs. Their team is dedicated to showing their guests a fun time and creating unforgettable memories. For more information contact them here.