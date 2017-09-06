Papillon Restaurant located at The Village across the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino is “Thinking Pink” the whole month of September!

After the success of the first event in July, Papillon Restaurant is bringing back Think Pink Night with all Rosé wine for half the price all night! The entire month of September every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday night Rosé wines are 50% off as Rosé is just the perfect after summer drink to enjoy!

What are some of the choices?

How about a glass Chateau Minuty, Cotes de Provence now for $5 or a bottle for $25?

Or Whispering Angels, Cote de Provence for $30 a bottle or a bottle of Belle Glos, Sonoma (by Meiomi) for $31.50?

For anyone unfamiliar to Papillon Restaurant and its concept; the restaurant is named after one of the most famous prisoners in the world, Henri Charriere, who was nicknamed “Papillon” because of the butterfly tattoo on his chest. The Frenchman was the first convict to escape from Devil’s Island, after spending 13 terrible years at the prison in French Guyana. After a best-selling novel, the story is best known for the Hollywood adaption of the story with Steve McQueen as Papillon in 1973.

The theme is in the details, and the atmosphere is perfectly executed in the interior design. Come in and enjoy great ambiance while you sip on some of the best Rosé wines on the island and taste delicious classical French dishes infused with Caribbean flair.

View more information on Papillon Restaurant, make a reservation now or call tel.+297 586 5400.