Paradera Park has recently renovated their reception area to a welcoming and appealing space in which the front desk and new gift shop are located. Selling a selection of the unique Aruba Aloe body products and home to the Loretti Design Studio, curated by Deborah de Weerd, who designs contemporary products & jewelry. The designs are available in the giftshop and an appointment can me made to visit the studio and have a custom piece designed for you. In addition, you will find a unique collection of home products, fashion, design & art by local artists.

Deborah de Weerd was educated in Visual Communication and Textile Design at the Academy of Fine Arts in Maastricht (The Netherlands). After graduating she pursued a professional career designing product and colour collections for textile and furniture manufacturers in The Netherlands and Europe.

Living in Aruba since 2005, Deborah further explored her love for design and arts and followed various flame working courses with several international glass artists. Her work is inquisitive and inspired by her passion for colour and eye for detail. Using an eclectic variety of materials, she continuously explores for new ways to develop innovative and unique designs. Her work is presented under the name Loretti Design.

The natural elements, rugged landscapes with contrasting textures and vivid light impressions found in Aruba form an influence in her work which consists of contemporary Jewelry and Product Design.

The Loretti Design Studio in Aruba is a personal place, a place to experiment and to create. Ideas are hand shaped and developed into a unique design. You can visit the Studio located at Paradera Park.

Paradera Park is an intimate, award-winning resort commended for unobtrusive service, immaculate property and rooms and quiet yet central location, this hidden gem is the perfect place for a vacation or business trip in Aruba. With just 17, fully equipped studios & suites providing the ultimate comfort and an extremely high level of privacy and tranquility, this is a true hideaway. Paradera Park is locally referred to as The Tropical Oasis, set in 2000m2 of tropical gardens in which the accommodations are privately tucked away. Without distractions, the resort provides the opportunity to kick back and unwind. This is vacation on a highly personal, wonderfully intimate scale.

