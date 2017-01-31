For the 15th year, TripAdvisor has highlighted the world’s top properties based on the millions of reviews and opinions collected in a single year from travelers around the globe. Winning resorts were identified per region in the categories of Top Hotels, Bargain, B&Bs and Inns, Family, Luxury, Romance, Service and Small Hotels. Paradera Park Apartments Resort of Aruba is among the lucky recipients!

The 2017 Award for Best Bargain Hotels in the Caribbean has been given to Paradera Park. It is the 8th TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice award for this resort over the past 12 years.

The hallmarks of Travelers’ Choice Best Bargain Hotel winners are remarkable service, quality and value.

TripAdvisor® is the world's largest travel site, reaching 390 million average monthly unique visitors, and has received 435 million reviews and opinions covering 6.8 million accommodations, restaurants and attractions. The sites operate in 49 markets worldwide.

"We are proud of this award in the category Best Bargain Hotels Caribbean as it reflects our concept of offering our guests true value for money, a relaxing, comfortable and private place to stay with excellent personal service. It is another milestone in our 24 years of existence. Over the past years review sites such as TripAdvisor and Zoover have recognized and awarded us, which is very rewarding”, states Managing Director Deborah de Weerd. “We receive a variety of nationalities at Paradera Park, such as guests from North and Latin America, as well as Dutch, other European and local guests. Being recognized and awarded by two of the most renowned review sites in our top markets is an indication that our guests truly appreciate our product and service.”

Paradera Park is family-owned and managed and has successfully hosted international guests in Aruba for the past 24 years. The 17-unit apartment resort consists of spacious Deluxe Studios, 1-and 2-Bedroom Suites and is centrally located in Paradera. Each accommodation offers a kitchen, living area, bedroom and bathroom as well as a private patio. All accommodations at this tropical oasis in Aruba are privately situated and are overlooking the vast lush gardens.

