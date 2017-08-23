Pelican Adventures proudly announces Chela De Lannoy as Sales & Marketing Manager of Pelican Adventures. In her new role, Chela will oversee all Sales & Marketing related matters.

Chela brings with her a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the sales, marketing, events & tourism industry. With her 20-years work experience at various Marriott Resorts & Hotels, her outgoing personality and great customer-focus, Chela is a true asset to the Pelican team.

“You won’t find many people in Aruba that know the business from all major sides like Chela does”, states Dylan Molina, Sales & Marketing Director of Pelican Adventures, “and we are delighted to welcome her on board.”

In her first week at the Pelican Sales Department, Chela and the management team announced Juriene Kock the employee of the month of July. Juriene is a key member of the sales team and a great example of hard work, perseverance and flexibility.

“We appreciate the high level of proficiency in handling all tasks assigned, communication skills and professional behavior of Juriene towards our employees, co-workers and guests”, says Dylan Molina, Director of Sales & Marketing. “She has great attendance, is reliable and a fast learner. She has shown efficiency in selling our products while covering for both Reservations and AVS when needed.”

Juriene received a pin, a certificate and a gift card from Pelican Adventures N.V., as a token of appreciation for her outstanding work in July.

Pelican Tours and Watersports Inc. was founded on May 26, 1986 as a subsidiary of S.E.L. Maduro & Sons, Aruba Inc. In 1988 Mr. Oscar S. Henriquez and Mr. Martin Molina acquired Pelican, and they still own and manage the company today. Pelican Adventures N.V. operates land and sea adventures and tours including the exclusive Monforte III Luxury Cruise, sales force and activity desks at 8 prime locations, Pelican Nest Restaurant and the Pelican Pier Bar in Palm Beach, employing 90 people.

Pelican Adventures N.V. has received the Iguana Award, Trip Advisor Certificate of Excellence, Shoko Award and is Certified by National Geographic.

View more information on Pelican Adventures or find them on Facebook @pelicanpieraruba!

