Renaissance Aruba Upgrades Its Private Island Experience

The Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino has announced new enhancements and offerings to its Renaissance Private Island.

Known for its downtown location, events, adult-exclusive Flamingo Beach, and kid-friendly Iguana Beach, Renaissance Aruba has heightened the experience with elevated luxuries and personalized programming, inviting guests to create their own unique private island experience.

To access the private island, a host welcomes guests aboard a water taxi from Renaissance Marina or Ocean Suites and guides them through the various offerings that the resort provides, which include:

  • Four private waterfront cabanas overlooking Flamingo Beach
  • Five private waterfront cabanas overlooking Iguana Beach
  • Weekly “Dinner Under the Stars” events
  • Sunset DJ music sessions
  • Papago restaurant breakfast menu
  • Crafted cocktails at Mangrove and Papagayo
  • Beach tennis courts and recreation equipment
  • New lounge furniture
  • Prime snorkeling and diving location by an old airplane wreck
  • Water and beach hammocks throughout the island

The private waterfront cabanas can be rented daily starting at $150 for the smaller 4-guest cabanas and up to $300 for the large cabanas that hold up to six guests, excluding service charge. The Renaissance Aruba experience also includes butler service, water floats, and a variety of beverages, sparkling wine, and hors d’oeuvres.

The Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino is comprised of the adult-exclusive Marina Hotel and Ocean Suites, and it is the only property on Aruba to operate its own private island. The 40-acre resort provides guests with upscale shopping, 15 restaurants, two casinos, the 3,500 square-foot Okeanos Spa and a six-theater cinema.

