The Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino has announced new enhancements and offerings to its Renaissance Private Island.

Known for its downtown location, events, adult-exclusive Flamingo Beach, and kid-friendly Iguana Beach, Renaissance Aruba has heightened the experience with elevated luxuries and personalized programming, inviting guests to create their own unique private island experience.

To access the private island, a host welcomes guests aboard a water taxi from Renaissance Marina or Ocean Suites and guides them through the various offerings that the resort provides, which include:

Four private waterfront cabanas overlooking Flamingo Beach

Five private waterfront cabanas overlooking Iguana Beach

Weekly “Dinner Under the Stars” events

Sunset DJ music sessions

Papago restaurant breakfast menu

Crafted cocktails at Mangrove and Papagayo

Beach tennis courts and recreation equipment

New lounge furniture

Prime snorkeling and diving location by an old airplane wreck

Water and beach hammocks throughout the island

The private waterfront cabanas can be rented daily starting at $150 for the smaller 4-guest cabanas and up to $300 for the large cabanas that hold up to six guests, excluding service charge. The Renaissance Aruba experience also includes butler service, water floats, and a variety of beverages, sparkling wine, and hors d’oeuvres.

The Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino is comprised of the adult-exclusive Marina Hotel and Ocean Suites, and it is the only property on Aruba to operate its own private island. The 40-acre resort provides guests with upscale shopping, 15 restaurants, two casinos, the 3,500 square-foot Okeanos Spa and a six-theater cinema.