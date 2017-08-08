Harold Paesch and Anky Paesch-Chirino, the husband-and-wife team that have owned and operated Sweet Peppers Restaurant and Bar from inside the Caribbean Palm Village Resort (CPVR) for many years, are in the midst of planning a move to the upper level of Paseo Herencia Mall to take up residence in the space formerly occupied by the Scala restaurant.

“It’s a bittersweet time for us,” noted Harold and Anky. “We have thoroughly enjoyed providing good food and lots of fun times to the whole Caribbean Palm Village Resort community all these years. We’re sad to say goodbye, but the opportunity of a location in the Paseo Herencia Mall was just too exciting to pass up.”

To those patrons who have been coming to CPVR and One Happy Island for years, the Paesch family gives sincere thanks for all the support they have shown and the fun that has been shared over the years. As Anky puts it, “They have watched our children grow up as we have watched their families grow and change. We’ve been through a lot together, and seeing their happy faces in our restaurant has been the greatest joy for us. We will surely miss our CPVR community that we’ve called home for so long.”

But this is one case where the Paesch family hopes the goodbye is only a temporary one. Sometime in September, their CPVR location will close permanently (probably on or around September 8) and the doors will open at their new location in the Paseo Herencia Mall, J.E. Irausquin Blvd. 382A, Palm Beach, in the high-rise resort area, across from Palm Beach and not far from world-famous Eagle Beach.

Everyone is invited to make themselves at home in the new location when it’s ready, but there is a lot of work that has to happen between now and then to achieve what is seen in the rendering picturing the look they want at the new location. Sweet Peppers plans to keep publishing updates about the move on its social media pages, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. But in the meantime, throughout the month of August hungry patrons can still enjoy the robust menu and bar offerings at Sweet Peppers, as well as their special theme nights including Sunday All-You-Can-Eat BBQ Ribs, Monday Italian Night, Tuesday All-You-Can-Eat Grouper, and Friday Finger-Lickin’ Fish. As always, Wednesday is the night to party at Sweet Peppers during their Karaoke Night that begins at 9 PM.

About Sweet Peppers Restaurant and Bar

Restaurant veterans Anky and Harold Paesch and their six children together realized a family dream by opening their own eatery several years ago inside the Caribbean Palm Village Resort. Sweet Peppers is a fun, family-oriented restaurant featuring Aruban and Caribbean cuisine along with a selection of international dishes. For more information visit Sweet Peppers online at http://sweetpeppersaruba.restaurant.

Feeling hungry? Make a reservation now!