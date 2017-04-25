The New England Patriots Cheerleaders have selected the Tamarijn Aruba for their next swimsuit calendar photo shoot this June! It's no surprise, with its iconic mile-long beach, all oceanfront rooms and modern facilities and amenities, the Tamarijn Aruba will provide the perfect backdrop.

Want to be part of all the fun and excitement? Book your next all inclusive stay with Divi & Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusive Resort and get a behind the scenes preview of how it's all done. Meet the Cheerleaders at one of the many appearances planned for the week of June 6 - 13, 2017, including dance shows, autograph signings, beach parties, football trivia games with prizes, and more.

The resort is even offering a special rate for this momentous occasion! Use Code PATSFAN for travel during June 3 - 17, 2017 to receive a special daily rate for Divi & Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusive Resort. If you are a New England Patriots fan it's time to make your way to Aruba! View more details on the special here.

View more information on Divi & Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusive Resort or contact the resort to make a reservation.