Starting in the month of September, Taste of Belgium restaurant located at the Palm Beach Plaza Mall, is joining forces with Escape Room Aruba to offer locals and tourists an ultimate night out. Together with Escape Room Aruba, the latest trend across the world and now located in Aruba at the former Rat Land building in Palm Beach, they are offering Dinner & Escape.

An escape room is a physical adventure game in which players solve a series of puzzles using clues, hints and strategy to complete the objectives at hand. Players are given a set time limit of 60 minutes to unveil the secret plot which is hidden within the rooms. Starting back in Japan in the early 2010’s, it has now taken over the world in popularity with many different escape rooms across Europe, The US and South America.

Dinner & Escape – enjoy a delicious 3-course dinner at Taste of Belgium and 1 hour of Escape Room Fun for $68.50 and a promise of a night to remember! Reservations are for groups up to 7 people to allow enough time and space to complete the ‘hard task’ of Escaping the CSI-Themed Room.

Want to join in with more people? Such as your colleagues or classmates? Or perhaps you would like to have a birthday party or bachelorette night – no problem. Escape Room Aruba and Taste of Belgium now offer the possibility to enjoy an “Escape Room On Location” at Taste of Belgium restaurant with the option of a full dinner, drinks, snacks and hors d’oeuvres all customized to your liking!

View more detailed information on Taste of Belgium's offered special or call tel. +(297) 586-6388.