Courtesy of Aruba Tourism Authority

Team members of the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino were recently invited to an elegant year-end Masquerade Ball. This extravagant event was well earned by Hilton Aruba employees due to all of their hard work and dedication for the year of 2016. Taking place in the Grand Caribbean Ballroom made for a beautiful setting for all to enjoy.

The Executive Committee greeted party-goers at the entrance of the ballroom which was decorated black and gold, thanking them for their many contributions during 2016, wishing them a wonderful holiday season, and a prosperous and fulfilling New Year.

The culinary team of the resort created a festive dinner buffet filled with local holiday specialties, which team members enjoyed throughout the evening, going back a number of times, to sample everything from traditional appetizers to tempting desserts.

Aruba’s #1 band Buleria, played its best dance hits, filling the dance floor from the beginning of the evening until long past midnight. As the band played the last notes, accounting team member Anthony Koolman, also known as DJ Big B, connected to the sound system, providing more dance music, to all of those who didn’t want the party to end.

This year’s Masquerade Ball at the Hilton Aruba Resort & Casino had a lot to celebrate, as the resort just concluded a multi-million dollar renovation, in time for the high season.

