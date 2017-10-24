On Sunday, October 22nd, 2017, the 2nd edition of the International Challenge Aruba took place on the island weaving its way through several island neighborhoods and coast areas including Palm Beach and the hotel strip.

This year, the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino partnered with Challenge Aruba as one of its main sponsors in an effort to raise awareness and show support to the island’s paraplegic athletes. As a result of that partnership the resort’s team members’ parking lot was used for the bike/run transition and the running course took participants through the resort grounds with more than 25 team members acting as volunteers to help guide the runners during the race.

The International Challenge Aruba 2017 delivered a event-filled few days with activities for triathletes, their families and friends, as they came from around the world to compete here, in a Half-Triathlon, Half- Triathlon-Relay, Sprint-Triathlon and a Sprint-Triathlon-Relay.

The resort is proud of its three team members who participated in the sprint triathlon, Jacques Monteil, Hotel Manager, completed the race in 1:57:45 and Manuel Reyes, Pool & Beach, completed the race in 1:46:14, finishing third place in his age category. Steve Lacle from F&B participated in the triathlon and completed the race in 6:50:11.

The International Challenge Aruba Triathlon is the island’s biggest sporting event with top athlete and locals in attendance. Challenge Aruba is member of the Challenge Family and is broadcasted globally to millions of viewers.