The Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusive has just completed extensive renovations throughout the property that redefine Aruba's all-inclusive options. New for 2017, the property now features a stylish and trendy look while providing modern luxuries and sweeping views of its signature mile-long pristine, white sand beach. Renovations include an all-new lobby plus a fully redesigned Cunucu terrace and Palm Grill Restaurant.

"At the Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusive, we are always striving to improve the visitor experience," commented Alex Nieuwmeyer, Managing Director of Divi Resorts Aruba. "The property now embodies the most current vision and elevates every stay to the highest level. Both our loyal guests and new visitors will appreciate the upscale amenities, inspired dining, stylish accommodations and iconic beach."

Guests will be welcomed by chic new décor as they first enter the reception area and lobby. The contemporary reception space is beautifully backlit with LED lighting, and the floor comes to life with a virtual underwater display. Now with more open space, the lobby offers comfortable seating throughout the communal area, as well as private concierge service desks.

The Tamarijn Aruba's Pizza per Tutti bar is now the central gathering place to meet for poolside drinks during the day. After grabbing their favorite drink or snack, guests can retreat to the trendy pool deck complemented by sun cabanas and lounge chairs. Lit up after dark, the Pizza per Tutti is where the nightlife begins as guests enjoy live entertainment while indulging in a mix of cocktails, beer, frozen specialties, pizza and other snacks.

The Cunucu Terrace Restaurant is a newly designed space with modern décor as well as expanded indoor and outdoor seating capacity. Guests can choose to dine in a refreshing air-conditioned setting or by the ocean to enjoy the sea breeze. The open kitchen has also been upgraded with new induction cooking stations and a la carte stations that serve fresh fish, steaks and rotisserie chicken. Soft background music completes the perfect ambiance for this new dining experience.

When eating at Palm Grill Restaurant, guests can prepare their own fresh fish, steak or chicken at the interactive hibachi-style tables offering spectacular views of the Caribbean Sea. The façade of the restaurant has been decorated by the famous 3-D street artist Leon Keer. Keer is a Dutch pop-surrealist artist who creates 3-D artwork on the streets across the world, and is best known for designing and producing large advertising murals for multinational companies such as Coca-Cola.

"We at the Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusive are deeply committed to providing the highest quality experience and premium value for every guest stay," concluded Nieuwmeyer. "Therefore we implemented improvements to raise the property to the highest level and challenge common misconceptions of what it means to be an all-inclusive Aruba resort."

Located just thirty minutes from the airport and five minutes from Aruba's capital city, Oranjestad, the Divi & Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusive resorts are set on beautiful Druif Beach, with a shopping arcade and the Alhambra Casino nearby. Guests staying at either the AAA 3-Diamond Divi Aruba or the adjacent, oceanfront Tamarijn Aruba have use of all facilities and services of both properties. All stays at the Divi & Tamarijn Aruba include all meals and snacks at a choice of ten dining options, unlimited beverages at eight bars, the use of four freshwater pools, a wide range of activities including non-motorized water sports and nightly entertainment. In addition, all guests may use the well-equipped Divi Winds Sports Center, which features a 30-foot outdoor rock climbing wall on the beach. The chic pool decks at both properties have become a central gathering place for guests of both properties to relax. The resorts offer a variety of packages including those for honeymoon, vow renewal, family, golf and wedding. An onsite wedding coordinator assists with arrangements for beach weddings through Aruba Weddings For You.

