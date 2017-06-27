Recruiting all sports fans...enter for a chance to win the ultimate Aruba sports package and a getaway to Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusive Resort! What are you waiting for? Entering is easy!

You and a friend can win the Ultimate Aruba Sports Package to join Team Andruzzi or Team Hochstein as they meet again and face off in a beach volleyball game at Tamarijn Aruba! Play alongside your team captains, former NFL New England Patriots Joe Andruzzi - #63 and Russ Hochstein - #71, winners of Super Bowls XXXVI, XXXVIII and XXXIX.

Your Ultimate Aruba Sports Package giveaway includes:

• Custom personalized NFL jerseys

• Autographed footballs and sports memorabilia

• VIP Meet & Greet with Andruzzi and Hochstein

• Your chance to try on a Super Bowl ring

Don't miss this opportunity - Enter below for your chance to join Team Andruzzi or Team Hochstein in an ultimate game of beach volleyball at Tamarijn Aruba. Your team captains will help you draft your team of 6 for a best of 3 oceanside volleyball competition. The fun begins on Saturday, August 26th with a day filled with beach activities and sports. All guests can join in for a chance to win prizes.

The winner and guest will partake in a private meet and greet with Andruzzi and Hochstein and receive custom personalized NFL jerseys, autographed footballs and other sports memorabilia. Here's you chance to get your selfie with a Super Bowl ring.

Your Ultimate Aruba Sports Package giveaway also includes:

• 10 Restaurants and grills

• 8 Bars with daily drink specials

• 4 Freshwater pools

• Non-motorized water sports

• Daily activities and nightly entertainment

• Free Wi-FI

• Roundtrip airfare including airport transfers to and from the hotel in Aruba

View more information on Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusive Resort or enter the contest now!